3,505 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.44. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.