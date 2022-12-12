Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 376,095 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Regions Financial worth $26,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

RF opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

