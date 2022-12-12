Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 119,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DELL opened at $41.83 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

