Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.29 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,244 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,420. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $180.72 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.58.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

