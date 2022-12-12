Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.42 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,322,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189,088 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.99% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $28,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. MQS Management LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $23.27 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.21%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

