FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of FactSet Research Systems worth $29,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $449.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 21.53%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.38.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.