Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of ResMed worth $26,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 17.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.81, for a total transaction of $344,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,675,812.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RMD stock opened at $219.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $265.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

