Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 397,736 OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 397,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 257,073 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 35.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 343,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,809 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OCA Acquisition by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 139,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCAX opened at $10.19 on Monday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

