Woodline Partners LP Purchases 163,088 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 341.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,088 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.10% of International Game Technology worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,068,000 after purchasing an additional 490,739 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,046,000 after buying an additional 1,553,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,799,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,095,000 after acquiring an additional 831,644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT opened at $24.08 on Monday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

