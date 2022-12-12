Woodline Partners LP Buys 29,501 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,501 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 4,246.6% in the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.07.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

