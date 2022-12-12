Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) by 681.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,908 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.80% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 81,296 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 72,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $8.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLUE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

