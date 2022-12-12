Woodline Partners LP Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,354 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 415,028 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IGM Biosciences

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 25,000 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $571,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $114,208.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at $692,684.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,743 and sold 27,135 shares valued at $617,052. Insiders own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 7.1 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $18.85 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

IGM Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.