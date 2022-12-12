Woodline Partners LP Increases Stock Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.69% of Janux Therapeutics worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,825,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,778 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Janux Therapeutics Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JANX shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.