Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Shares in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Acadia Healthcare

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Further Reading

