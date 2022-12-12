Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,057 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,794,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,677 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.5% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,065,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 343,149 shares during the period.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $7.57 on Monday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $37.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.30. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.