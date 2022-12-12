Woodline Partners LP Purchases New Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 58,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Intellia Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

NTLA opened at $37.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.08 and a 1-year high of $130.33.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

