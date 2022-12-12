Woodline Partners LP Acquires 150,000 Shares of Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Cartica Acquisition were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Cartica Acquisition Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.