Woodline Partners LP Makes New $3 Million Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 1.04% of Cartesian Growth Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:RENE opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

