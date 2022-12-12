Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.98 Million in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 1.04% of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Acquisition Corp I by 156.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance
SCUA opened at $10.19 on Monday. Sculptor Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.
Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Sculptor Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in gaming, leisure, location-based live sports and entertainment, hospitality, residential, digital infrastructure, logistics and healthcare businesses.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (SCUA)
- Does Lululemon’s 12% Drop Signal Bad News For Clothing Retailers?
- Dave & Buster’s Proves Experiential Dining Demand is Strong
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SCUA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.