Woodline Partners LP Purchases 225,000 Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,463,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 135.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,175,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 675,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 614,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,047,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

