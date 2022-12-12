Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Compute Health Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

