Woodline Partners LP Invests $4.45 Million in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.48% of CONX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CONX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CONX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,899,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after acquiring an additional 172,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 156,971 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in CONX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,347,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CONX alerts:

CONX Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.07 on Monday. CONX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

CONX Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.