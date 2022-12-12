Woodline Partners LP Increases Holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Rating) by 2,900.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 435,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the second quarter worth $141,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAE stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

