Woodline Partners LP Buys 8,535 Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Signify Health worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Signify Health by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Signify Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Signify Health to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.32.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

