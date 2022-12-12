Woodline Partners LP Raises Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LGAC. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,700,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,146,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after acquiring an additional 490,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 720,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 294,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

