Woodline Partners LP Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067,596 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.30% of Revolution Medicines worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVMD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RVMD shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 3.9 %

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVMD opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87). The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Featured Stories

