Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Stock Holdings Lessened by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,801,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,069,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,316,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MGV opened at $103.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $99.03. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $109.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

