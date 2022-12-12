M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 1.5 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.10. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.62 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

