M Holdings Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 51,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $116.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $165.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.55.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

