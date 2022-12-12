Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,706 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNLI. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.33. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.46.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.34% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,190. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.