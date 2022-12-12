Woodline Partners LP Acquires Shares of 300,000 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

NYSE:PRPC opened at $10.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

