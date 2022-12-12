Woodline Partners LP Invests $2.94 Million in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DISA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 152,754 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 68.8% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 506,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 206,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 12,461.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 249,224 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 174,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

