Wahed Invest LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 12,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 6,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $106.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.76. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.86.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

