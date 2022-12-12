13,926 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,533,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $90.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.91.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $3,211,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

