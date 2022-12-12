Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

