Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Takes $2.02 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 947,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after buying an additional 24,593 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.7% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 65,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,263,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of IR opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

