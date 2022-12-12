DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,024 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Price Performance

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $74.34 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.