Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,784 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $108.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $111.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.23.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

