RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $55.61 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $61.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

