RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,835,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,210,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,980,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,346,000 after acquiring an additional 519,339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the second quarter valued at $7,743,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 329,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,794,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,986,000 after acquiring an additional 260,914 shares in the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last 90 days.

AMJ stock opened at $21.04 on Monday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30.

