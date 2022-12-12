Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 234,291 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $138.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $299.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 31,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.43.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Further Reading

