Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 41,674 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,674 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

