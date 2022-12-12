RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 181.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.18 and a twelve month high of $155.00.

