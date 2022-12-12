Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Holdings Cut by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,824 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Okta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,803. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Okta Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.59.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.18. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $234.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.