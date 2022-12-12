Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 103,600 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 103,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$711,535.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,647,595.38.

PTF opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 51.17 and a quick ratio of 51.12. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The firm has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57.

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

