Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 103,600 Shares

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 103,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$711,535.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,647,595.38.
Pender Growth Fund Price Performance
PTF opened at C$6.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 51.17 and a quick ratio of 51.12. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.30. The firm has a market cap of C$53.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57.
Pender Growth Fund Company Profile
