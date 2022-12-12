CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Director Daryl George Austin Sells 267,000 Shares

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Director Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,515,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,163,802.32.

Daryl George Austin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CWC Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Daryl George Austin sold 267,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$64,080.00.

CWC Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

CVE CWC opened at C$0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.