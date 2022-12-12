Gregory S. Fisher Sells 8,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.62, for a total value of C$108,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$437,828.52.

Gregory S. Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Gregory S. Fisher sold 9,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total value of C$113,130.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

TSE AGI opened at C$13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.30. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$13.87.

Alamos Gold Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

AGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

Further Reading

