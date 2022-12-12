SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Director Sells C$1,337,538.00 in Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,010,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,317,335.83.

Nathan Eric Fier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Nathan Eric Fier sold 10,200 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$91,800.00.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE SIL opened at C$8.52 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About SilverCrest Metals

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIL. Pi Financial cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.