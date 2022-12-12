Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Senior Officer Patrick Dionne Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.88, for a total value of C$11,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,895 shares in the company, valued at C$269,862.60.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.13. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

