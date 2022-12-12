Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director John William Sabine Sells 17,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Director John William Sabine sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total transaction of C$284,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,800.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$16.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.83 and a 1 year high of C$28.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 136.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

